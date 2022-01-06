17-year-old flees from Bihar vax centre after testing corona positive

Patna, Jan 6 A 17-year-old teenager fled from the vaccination centre after his report came positive on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a vaccination centre located at a 10+2 school in Chakai in Jamui district.

The Bihar government has initiated vaccination for teenagers aged 15 to 18 years and a large number of boys and girls assembled at the vaccination centre. As per the Covid 19 guidelines, the district administration has made a provision for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for every person.

When that teenager underwent the RAT on Thursday and its report came positive, the medical staff initiated the process to quarantine him but he ran away.

The health department of Jamui has started the process of tracing him and putting him in home isolation.

Meanwhile, infections continue to spread among the medical staff and doctors in Bihar. On Thursday 15 doctors of Patna AIIMS and 12 doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital tested corona positive. With this, a total of 550 doctors, medical students and paramedical staff have tested corona positive in Bihar so far.

With corona cases increasing in Bihar, people were seen in long queues to undergo RTPCR or RAT test and get vaccinated in hospitals and health centres.

On Thursday, the health department detected 2379 patients in the state with the maximum 1407 in Patna followed by Gaya with 177 cases and 71 in Begusarai district. Besides them, Vashali registered 35, Madhubani 36, Samastipur 31, Bhagalpur 27, Darbhanga 24 and Munger 20.

