2 children test positive for HMPV in Nagpur, no surge in respiratory illness: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 7 Two children in Maharashtra’s Nagpur have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), taking the total tally to 7 in the country on Tuesday.

The two cases in Nagpur involve a seven-year-old and a 13-year-old.

The children were initially suspected to be infected with H1N1 (swine flu), but later polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests confirmed HMPV.

Both children recovered through outpatient care, the Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur reported.

The other cases were from Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), Tamil Nadu (2).

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has taken a review of the present situation of respiratory illnesses in the country, as well as the status of public health measures for their management.

There is “no surge in the country of respiratory illness; sturdy surveillance to detect such cases,” the government said, in its latest update on HMPV.

States have been advised to strengthen awareness among the masses regarding preventive measures.

States have also been advised to strengthen and review the for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance.

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that India’s surveillance network remains vigilant, and the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

"There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

According to former ICMR scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, HMPV is definitely not deadly, and there is, to date, no evidence of mortality or a severe transmission rate.

“We can say HMPV is definitely not deadly. Most infections are mild, and only in children who are less than five and those who are over 65. It can cause common cold-like symptoms for 4 to 5 days,” Gangakhedkar told IANS.

“The virus may cause pneumonitis-like illness, but the mortality rates are almost unknown so far. HMPV has a global prevalence of about 4 per cent,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor