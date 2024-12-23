2024 landmark period for Ayush: Central govt

New Delhi, Dec 23 The year 2024 has been a landmark period for Ayush, as it marked significant strides towards the global recognition and promotion of traditional medicine, said the Ayush Ministry on Monday.

In 2024, Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy were integrated into mainstream health systems worldwide and also made significant agreements with countries and international organisations.

“2024 has been a year of significant achievements, new collaborations, and global recognition for the Ministry of Ayush,” a statement said.

The major achievements are the inclusion of data and terminology relating to diseases based on Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Medicine in the WHO Disease Classification Series ICD-11.

The government launched the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy in Haryana’s Jhajjar to advance research and providing state-of-the-the Yoga and Naturopathy healthcare facilities.

The Centre also established Ayush Holistic Wellness Center in the premises of the Supreme Court of India.

The Ayush Ministry signed a MoU with Ministry of women and children for providing nutritional improvement in adolescent girls through Ayurveda interventions.

Other mega joint initiatives between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush include six Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centres for Integrated Health Research in four AIIMS (Delhi, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Rishikesh).

In 2024, the Ministry of Ayush also worked to strengthen global relationships with the Republic of Zimbabwe, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

The partnerships aimed to discuss future collaborations in the field of traditional medicine, reinforcing Ayush as a global leader in wellness and healthcare.

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple health sector projects worth around Rs 12,850 crore at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

PM Modi also inaugurated Phase II of India's First All-India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi with a total cost of Rs 258.73 crore.

This includes key features such as a 150-bed Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups centre, a 500-seat auditorium, and guest houses for both general and international visitors.

A nationwide campaign promoting health awareness and highlighting the importance of holistic well-being in daily life has also been launched.

It aims to revolutionise health awareness efforts among citizens and will also attempt multiple Guinness World Records.

Further, four Centers of Excellence in Ayush, each targeting specific health research and innovation areas, have been launched.

The Centres are focused on prediabetes and diabetes research and Ayurvedic formulation validation; to developing advanced technological solutions, supporting start-ups, and creating net-zero sustainable solutions for Rasaushadhis; on advanced research in Ayurvedic botanicals like Ashwagandha; and aimed at researching the molecular mechanisms of Ayurvedic treatments for rheumatoid arthritis using systems medicine.

"With a forward-looking agenda, the Ministry remains committed to ensuring that traditional medicine and wellness practices continue to play a pivotal role in promoting health, sustainability, and global cooperation," the Ministry said.

