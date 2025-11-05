2025 dengue death toll in Bangladesh crosses 300 with 10 new fatalities

Dhaka, Nov 5 Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh is worsening rapidly with infections and deaths rising sharply across the country. As many as 10 people died due to dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh in 2025 to 302, the local media reported.

It marked the second highest single-day rise in deaths in 2025. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), five new fatalities have been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), three in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and one each in Barishal and Khulna divisions, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

During the same period, 1,069 more patients were admitted to hospital with viral fever, raising the total number of cases in 2025 to 74,992. Presently, 1,140 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 3,203 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals of Bangladesh.

Among this year's patients, 62.2 per cent were men while 37.8 per cent were women, according to the report. Among the fatalities in 2025, 53.3 per cent were male and 46.7 per cent were female.

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

On October 9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year; however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Abu Jafor said: "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," the UNB reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue," he said.

He stated, "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for the increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

