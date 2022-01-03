29 more turn positive for Omicron in Kerala, tally rises to 181

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday informed that 29 more people have turned positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 181.

She said of the total Omicron patients, 42 have by now been discharged from hospitals and are back home.

Of the 181 Omicron cases, 52 came from high risk countries, while 109 came from low risk countries and 20 were contacts of primary sources who were positive for Omicron.

George who on Monday visited a vaccination centre, here for the children aged between 15 and 18, said that they will in a time bound manner complete the entire vaccination of the children in this age group, which is around 1.54 million.

