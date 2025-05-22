2.95 lakh registered under PMJAY health scheme: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 22 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that 2,95,237 beneficiaries have been registered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health scheme, entitling them to free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Registrations under the PM Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) for senior citizens above 7 years have touched 1,23,242, she said.

Chairing a meeting, the CM also reviewed the progress on Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and various hospital infrastructure projects.

After the meeting with senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Public Works Department (PWD), CM Gupta said that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every citizen in the capital receives high-quality, affordable, and timely healthcare.

“Our objective is to ensure no one is deprived of proper treatment. A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a Viksit Delhi. With this goal, our government is working 24x7 with full dedication and is accelerating both the construction of new hospitals and the modernisation of existing institutions at a war footing,” she said.

The Chief Minister stated that the increasing participation of citizens in PMJAY and PMVVY schemes reflects the effective ground-level reach and impact of the government’s welfare programmes.

The government is actively working to further expand the scope of these schemes, she said.

She also mentioned that around 100 hospitals in Delhi are empanelled under PMJAY and PMVVY schemes.

If a beneficiary requires treatment for a specific illness outside Delhi, they can avail free treatment at any empanelled hospital across the country, she said.

The Chief Minister also informed that construction is underway in new hospital projects/upgradations, and all agencies have been instructed to complete the work as soon as possible so that the public can gain timely access to modern and convenient healthcare facilities.

She also directed that all hospitals under construction, along with those being upgraded, must adhere strictly to the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). Moreover, these hospitals must be equipped with high-quality medical services, adequate human resources, essential medicines, sanitation systems, and medical equipment.

Speaking on the upcoming Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Chief Minister shared that under the Ayushman Bharat Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government is in the process of establishing 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city.

Approximately 15 such centres will be opened in each Assembly constituency, where citizens will have access to free basic healthcare services. These centres will provide health check-ups, primary treatments, essential medicines, and host health awareness programmes.

