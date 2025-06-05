30k organisations register for Yoga Sangam 2025: Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, June 5 As the nation gears up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), 30,000 organisations across the country have registered for Yoga Sangam -- the main event of the IDY.

The organisations range from schools and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to corporates, NGOs, and government bodies.

“This overwhelming response in terms of registration of proposals reflects a nationwide embrace of Yoga as more than just a practice -- it’s a movement toward mindful living, community resilience, and national well-being,” said Ayush Ministry.

On June 21, over one lakh locations across the country will transform into vibrant sanctuaries of well-being -- each echoing the spirit of India’s ancient wisdom and its modern resolve to lead the world in holistic health.

The IDY events will be held across the snow-capped mountains of Ladakh to the sunlit beaches of Kerala, from school playgrounds and office lawns to railway stations and historic temple courtyards.

The Ministry noted that these events would be tracked online through a facility on the yoga portal, wherein aspiring organisations can register their proposals to register an IDY event.

“The active participation of premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and Central Universities has infused renewed energy into the movement. These centres of academic excellence are not only hosting large-scale Yoga demonstrations but are also promoting Yoga as a tool for mental clarity, emotional resilience, and leadership development,” the Ministry said.

To participate, citizens can visit the Ayush Ministry’s website and register as a group or organisation.

After conducting the Yoga Sangam event on June 21, upload participation details and receive the official Certificate of Appreciation.

“Let us come together in a collective breath to reaffirm our shared resolve towards a Swasth Bharat, Samruddh Bharat. Together, let us make Yoga Sangam the cornerstone of India’s movement for holistic health and national well-being,” the Ministry said.

