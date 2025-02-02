4 in 10 foreign patients say K-culture influenced their choice of country

Seoul, Feb 2 Four out of 10 foreigners visiting South Korea for medical treatment said the country's culture influenced their decision to come here, a survey showed on Sunday.

More than 41 per cent of those surveyed answered positively when asked if the cultural experience in South Korea influenced their decision to receive medical service in the country, according to the survey by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

The survey was carried out on 1,500 foreigners who received medical treatment at local hospitals in 2023, reports Yonhap news agency.

The comparative figure stood at 24.3 per cent in 2021 before soaring to 49.7 percent the following year as the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end and the number of foreign patients started to recover.

Meanwhile, South Korea last month kicked off its annual winter shopping festival, a 45-day nationwide event aimed at drawing foreign tourists and boosting spending during the tourism off-season.

The Korea Grand Sale, running through February 28, features discounts across flights, accommodations, and retail sectors, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee. A record 1,680 South Korean retailers and service providers are participating in this year's festival.

Ten South Korean airlines, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, are offering up to 94 percent discounts on 214 flight routes to South Korean cities during the festival. Additionally, foreign airlines in collaboration with Trip.com and Konest will provide up to 31 per cent off flights to South Korea from China, Hong Kong and Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor