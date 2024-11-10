5 Best Winter Fruits to Strengthen Bones and Improve Immunity

Winter has started, and the cold is being felt in the atmosphere. During the winter months, as sunlight is limited, the body may not get enough Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are crucial for bone strength. They increase bone density and help prevent conditions like osteoporosis. These nutrients also enhance muscle strength and contribute to better overall body functioning.

According to dietician Priyanshi Bhatnagar, it is essential to include calcium-rich foods in the diet during the 4 months of winter to strengthen bones. Here are 5 winter fruits that can help increase calcium and Vitamin D intake for stronger bones:

Guava

According to a report by MedisNet, guava is rich in both calcium and Vitamin C, which help in strengthening bones. It also boosts immunity. 100 grams of guava contains around 18 milligrams of calcium. It is also rich in lycopene, antioxidants, and folic acid, which are beneficial for pregnant women.

Dates

Dates are an excellent source of calcium and other minerals that provide energy to the body and help maintain strong bones. 100 grams of dates contain approximately 64 milligrams of calcium. You can also consume fruits like apples and bananas.

Kiwi

Kiwi is rich in calcium and other nutrients that help strengthen the immune system and benefit bones. 100 grams of kiwi contains about 34 milligrams of calcium.

Figs

Both dry and fresh figs are rich in calcium. During winter, figs are especially beneficial for keeping the body warm and strengthening the bones. 100 grams of dried figs contain around 162 milligrams of calcium, while fresh figs contain 35 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams.

Oranges

Oranges are rich in Vitamin C and also contain calcium. Drinking orange juice provides calcium to the body and helps boost immunity. 100 grams of orange contains approximately 40 milligrams of calcium, along with vitamins, fibers, and antioxidants.

Including these fruits in your winter diet can help improve bone health and overall immunity.