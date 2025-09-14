6 Hidden Deficiencies and Conditions That Make You Feel Cold Constantly

It’s normal to grab a sweater when the weather turns chilly, but what if you feel cold even in moderate conditions? Many people experience sudden shivers after meals, goosebumps in an air-conditioned room, or unexplained chills in slightly cool air. While fatigue and climate are often blamed, frequent cold sensations without reason may signal underlying health issues. Instead of ignoring these signs or relying only on blankets, it is crucial to understand the possible causes. Sometimes, these symptoms point to nutritional deficiencies or medical conditions that require timely diagnosis and treatment. Here are the top reasons.

1. Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 is essential for producing healthy red blood cells that deliver oxygen throughout the body. When levels are low, oxygen supply to tissues decreases, making you feel constantly tired and cold. This deficiency also increases the risk of developing anemia if ignored for a long time. Apart from chills, other symptoms may include weakness, tingling sensations, and memory problems. Maintaining adequate B12 levels through foods like eggs, dairy, and fish, or supplements if prescribed, is necessary for overall health. If fatigue and cold sensations persist, getting tested for B12 deficiency is strongly recommended.

2. Low Body Weight

Body fat is the body’s natural insulation system, helping to store and maintain heat. People with very low body weight or insufficient fat reserves often struggle to stay warm, even in slightly cool temperatures. When fat stores are inadequate, the body loses heat quickly, leading to shivering and goosebumps. This condition is commonly seen in individuals following restrictive diets or suffering from eating disorders. A balanced diet with nutrient-rich foods can help restore healthy body weight. Consulting a nutritionist or doctor can also ensure the right plan for maintaining warmth and avoiding frequent chills.

3. Dehydration

Water is more than just a thirst quencher—it plays a vital role in regulating body temperature. When you don’t drink enough water throughout the day, the body struggles to retain heat, resulting in chills and shivering. Dehydration also causes fatigue, dizziness, dry skin, and muscle weakness. People who consume less water often feel colder than usual, especially during physical activity or in air-conditioned environments. To prevent this, drinking adequate water and including hydrating foods like fruits and soups is crucial. Staying well-hydrated helps maintain normal temperature balance, boosts energy, and prevents unnecessary cold sensations.

4. Thyroid Dysfunction

The thyroid gland is a key regulator of metabolism and energy expenditure. When it fails to function properly, as in hypothyroidism, the body’s metabolism slows down. This reduced metabolic rate lowers heat production, causing excessive sensitivity to cold. People with thyroid issues often feel fatigued, sluggish, and struggle with weight gain alongside frequent chills. Since thyroid conditions can worsen over time, ignoring these symptoms may lead to further complications. A simple blood test can confirm thyroid hormone levels, and timely treatment can help restore balance. Managing thyroid health is vital for overall warmth and energy levels.

5. Poor Blood Circulation

Efficient blood circulation ensures that every part of the body receives oxygen and warmth. When circulation is weak, especially in the hands and feet, these areas tend to remain cold even in warm conditions. Cold extremities are often a sign of underlying cardiovascular issues or other circulatory problems. In some cases, stress and sedentary lifestyles also contribute to restricted blood flow. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and reducing habits like smoking can improve circulation. If hands and feet remain persistently cold, consulting a doctor is advisable, as it could be linked to heart or vascular conditions.

6. Iron Deficiency

Iron plays a crucial role in transporting oxygen to body tissues through hemoglobin. Low iron levels lead to anemia, which reduces oxygen supply and leaves the body feeling weak, tired, and cold. Women are more prone to this deficiency due to menstruation and dietary factors. Apart from chills, symptoms include pale skin, shortness of breath, and brittle nails. Including iron-rich foods such as leafy greens, beans, red meat, and fortified cereals can help restore balance. In severe cases, supplements may be needed. Persistent cold sensations due to iron deficiency should not be overlooked, as anemia can worsen over time.

Feeling cold all the time is not always about the weather—it can be a sign that your body is lacking essential nutrients or struggling with an underlying condition. Vitamin deficiencies, thyroid problems, dehydration, and poor circulation are among the common causes. Ignoring these symptoms may worsen health in the long run. If you constantly experience chills without any clear reason, consulting a doctor and undergoing necessary tests is crucial.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information only and should not be considered a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek professional guidance for health concerns.