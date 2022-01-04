72 more doctors of Patna's NMCH test Covid positive

Patna, Jan 4 At least 72 more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have tested positive for Covid-19.

With the fresh infections detected on Monday night, a total of 168 doctors and PG medical students have tested positive for the virus in the last three days.

Samples of 153 doctors of the NMCH were taken, of which 72 tested positive.

On January 1, 69 doctors underwent RT-PCR tests, of which 20 tested positive.

On January 2, 194 medical students and junior doctors underwent RT-PCR test, of which 84 had contracted the disease.

Vinod Prasad, medical superintendent of NMCH, said: "All infected medical staff and students are shifted to isolation ward. They are under observation and their health is normal."

Meanwhile, Bihar registered 344 new cases on Tuesday, including 23 from Takhtha Sri Harimandir Sahib premises, four doctors of Patna AIIMS, and four people of the same family in Rupaspur, Patna.

In Patna, a total of 160 cases were detected on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Gaya recorded 88 cases; Muzaffarpur 11; Munger nine; Begusarai, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur seven each; Lakhisarai, Saharsa five each; four each in Jehanabad and West Champaran; Araria, Nawada, Madhepura, Siwan recorded three each; Aurangabad, Gopalganj, Khagaria, Nalanada, Vaishai, Samastipur two each; East Champaran, Banka, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Rohtas, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul and Sheikhpura one each; while four people who tested positive here came from other states.

