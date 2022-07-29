727 new cases, 2 Covid related deaths in J&K

Srinagar, July 29 Covid spread continued unabated in J&K on Friday as 727 new cases and two deaths were reported in the UT during the last 24 hours.

Officials said there were 521 new cases and one death in the Kashmir division and 206 cases and one death from the Jammu division.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, 463,359 people have been infected in J&K, out of which 454,123 have recovered while 4,768 have succumbed.

Authorities have made wearing of masks at public places in all 20 districts mandatory.

