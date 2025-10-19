73,000 patients visiting daily in Aam Aadmi clinics, says Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Oct 19 The Aam Aadmi Clinics project in Punjab has achieved a significant milestone as the Outpatient Department (OPD) visits have now crossed the remarkable 4.2-crore mark, with 73,000 patients visiting daily on an average, and lab tests crossed 2.29 crore in the last three years.

State Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Sunday that more than 4.2 crore individuals have received free treatment from the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics since August 15, 2022.

Notably, there are 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics -- 316 in urban areas and 565 in rural areas -- functioning in the state providing free treatment, besides offering 107 types of free medicines and 47 types of free diagnostic tests.

Singh reiterated the commitment of the health department to ensuring the availability of all 107 types of essential drugs.

He presented the survey findings, saying that as per the latest patient feedback an impressive 98 per cent of patients reported receiving drugs from the clinic.

The Minister said that officials have been strictly instructed to ensure that stocks of all required medicines are maintained at all times.

Providing a break-up about the footfall at the Aam Aadmi Clinics, Singh added that these clinics serve around 73,000 patients daily, with an average of 83 patients visiting each clinic everyday.

This data underscores the efficiency and effectiveness of the clinics in managing a significant patient load, he said.

"Out of 4.2 crore visitors, 1.5 crore are unique visits, showcasing the broad accessibility of the clinics, while 2.7 crore visits are re-visits, indicating the trust and satisfaction of the patients," said the Health Minister, adding the clinics have played a crucial role in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for individuals by a substantial amount of Rs 2,000 crore.

He said that 54 per cent of OPD visits are by women, indicating a notable shift towards gender-inclusive healthcare.

These clinics are actively breaking traditional barriers and ensuring equal access for all individuals.

As many as 13.9 per cent of visits are by children and adolescents (between the age group of 0-15), while a substantial 61.3 per cent are by adults (aged between 16-60 years).

Additionally, 24.8 per cent of visits are by senior citizens (aged above 60 years).

This diverse age representation underscores the Aam Aadmi Clinics' dedication to meet the healthcare needs of all age demographics.

