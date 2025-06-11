75 Covid-19 cases reported in Indonesia since early this year

Jakarta, June 11 Indonesia has reported 75 cases of Covid-19 across the archipelago since early this year, local media reported Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Health.

The ministry's spokesperson Aji Muhawarman said that most of those infected have recovered, adding that two people were found infected last week.

The ministry has urged the public to remain vigilant and continue practicing Covid-19 prevention measures, including wearing face masks in public spaces and avoiding large gatherings.

It came amid a slight uptick in domestic infections and growing global concern over the spread of new subvariants.

"The Nimbus variant has not been found in Indonesia," said Muhawarman, referring to the variant that is reportedly derived from the highly virulent Omicron variant.

According to him, the Covid-19 variant, which was mostly found in Indonesia in April, is the LF.7 variant, which is currently driving surges in some countries.

No deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Indonesia since early this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi also confirmed 150 new Covid-19 cases in the city from May 30 to June 6, slightly down from the previous week, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Since the beginning of 2025, the capital city has recorded 558 infections, a decrease of 109 cases compared to the same period last year, the report said.

The Hanoi Center for Disease Control has requested local units to strengthen public communication on Covid-19 and other seasonal diseases.

On Monday, amid a fresh rise in Covid-19 infections in several neighbouring countries, the Bangladeshi interim government asked people to refrain from travelling to those destinations unless absolutely necessary.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health also instructed the relevant authorities to enhance health screening and surveillance measures at all ports to contain the spread of the infection.

The directives stated that new subvariants of the coronavirus are spreading in several neighbouring countries.

To prevent potential transmission of these variants into Bangladesh, it said surveillance must be strengthened at International Health Regulations desks at all land, sea, and airports for both inbound travellers from affected countries, and outbound travellers from Bangladesh to those destinations.

