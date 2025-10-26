79th Shaurya Diwas: Over 10,000 runners join 'Shauryaveer - Run for India' in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 More than 10,000 participants, including Army officers, soldiers, professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and civilians, took part in the 'Shauryaveer – Run for India' held in New Delhi on Sunday.

The event, organised as part of the 79th Shaurya Diwas celebrations, was flagged off by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and aimed to honour the valour, unity, and indomitable spirit of India's soldiers.

Addressing the gathering, General Dwivedi expressed gratitude to the participants for their overwhelming response and support.

"I would like to thank all of you for coming here in such large numbers. This time for Shauryaveer, the marathon race we organised included distances of 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km," he said.

Highlighting the public enthusiasm for the event, the Army Chief noted that the run witnessed massive participation from civilians as well.

"The most important thing is the tremendous support we received from the people of India for the Indian Army; it has truly encouraged us. This time, out of the 8,000 people who participated in the run, two-thirds were civilians who supported the Army. In fact, we had to stop our personnel because the registrations were overflowing," he added.

General Dwivedi also informed that the Shauryaveer run was organised simultaneously at around 21 locations across the country, attracting more than 35,000 participants in total.

Sharing his experience, Lt Gen J.K. Sharma, another senior Army officer, said, "I started running half marathons around 2011 and since then, I've been participating in them occasionally... Running Shauryaveer has always been a privilege and a great honour. I thank the organisers for this event."

Shaurya Diwas is observed every year on October 27 to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

It marks the day in 1947 when Indian infantrymen became the first troops to land in Srinagar, successfully repelling invaders from the outskirts of the city and saving Jammu and Kashmir from a Pakistani incursion.

The event featured multiple race categories catering to different age groups and fitness levels.

These included a 21 km timed competitive run for participants above 18 years, a 10 km timed open run for those above 10 years, a 5 km People's Run for runners above 10 years, and a 3 km family-friendly run open to all participants above 10 years of age.

The Army said the success of this year's event reflects the enduring bond between the Indian Armed Forces and citizens, showcasing unity, patriotism, and respect for the country's defenders.

