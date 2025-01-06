8-month-old baby in Bengaluru becomes India’s 1st case of HMPV; Karnataka to hold emergency meeting

Bengaluru, Jan 6 India has detected the first case of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) -- currently causing an outbreak in China -- in an 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the state health department confirmed on Monday.

The baby with no travel history is being treated at a private hospital. The HMPV infection was confirmed through a blood test.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is also expected to hold an emergency meeting with health department officials today at 12.30 pm to discuss precautionary measures.

This comes after reports emerged of an HMPV outbreak in China. The Chinese government has, however, dismissed it as an annual winter occurrence.

Health department sources expressed concern about the development and are gathering information on the virus's spread across the state.

However, officials emphasised that there is no need to panic about the HMPV infection. Although the virus may already be present in India, there is no clarity yet on whether it has mutated.

Health department authorities stated that they are also “uncertain if the virus detected in Bengaluru is a general strain of HMPV or the mutated version reported in China”.

The state health department has shared details of the detection with the Union Health Ministry and is in regular contact with central officials.

On Sunday, the Karnataka government issued an advisory detailing do’s and don’ts regarding the threat posed by the spread of HMPV.

“Currently, there is no need to panic regarding the spread of HMPV. The Health Department is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” it said.

“HMPV is like any other respiratory virus, causing common cold and flu-like symptoms during the winter season, especially among younger and older age groups,” it added.

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare has also analysed data on respiratory infections such as the common cold, ILI (Influenza-Like Illness), and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) within the state. It reported no significant increase in cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year.

The department urged citizens to follow the recommended precautions to protect themselves and prevent spreading infections.

The people are advised to cover their mouth and nose with handkerchiefs, and tissue paper while coughing, or sneezing; wash hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; avoid crowded places; stay away from public places while having fever, cough, or sneezing.

Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission. People are also advised to stay at home and limit contact with others if they are sick and it's also been advised to drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

The people are advised not to reuse tissue paper and handkerchiefs; close contact with sick persons, sharing of towels, linen, etc.; frequent touching of eyes, nose, and mouth; spitting in public places and self-medication without consulting the physician.

