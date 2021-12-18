86 new Covid cases in Delhi; highest in 5 months

New Delhi, Dec 18 The national capital on Saturday reported 86 new Covid-19 cases the highest single-day infections in the last five months, officials said. The city had last reported its highest daily caseload of 93 on July 8.

With a steady rise in the new Covid cases amid the Omicron variant threat, the total infection tally has climbed to 14,42,090. However, the national capital has not reported any Covid related death in the last 10 days, and the death toll stands at 25,100.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has gone up to 0.13 per cent while the active cases are 484, as per the health bulletin.

With 68 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,16,506.

Currently, a total of 203 Covid patients are in home isolation.

With a 98.22 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.033 per cent. The Covid death rate in the city stands at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of Covid containment zones stands at 153 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 66,096 new tests 59,901 RT-PCR and 6,195 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,19,42,026 so far.

Out of 95,460 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 31,803 were first doses and 63,657 second doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,47,06,496, according to the health bulletin.

