983 caught for drunken driving in Hyderabad, Cyberabad

Hyderabad, Nov 30 As many as 983 people have been caught for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the special weekend drive in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates, police said on Sunday.

While 552 drivers were apprehended during the two-day drive in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police caught 431 offenders.

Hyderabad traffic police conducted a two-day special drive on November 28 and 29 against drunken driving to ensure road safety. During the special drive, a total of 552 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Of them, 438 were two-wheeler riders, 45 were three-wheeler drivers, and 69 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. A total of 127 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml.

The police registered 212 cases for BAC levels ranging from 51 to 100, 112 cases for 101-150 and 64 cases for BAC levels ranging from 151-200.

Nineteen offenders were found to have BAC levels ranging from 201 to 250, eight had BAC levels of 251-300 and 10 others were booked for BAC levels above 300.

Police said there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving violations, and this special drive will continue.

Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 431 offenders.

A total of 325 offenders were riding two-wheelers. Sixteen were three-wheeler drivers. Police said 86 violators were driving four-wheelers. Four others were driving heavy vehicles.

Police said 378 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 42 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 11 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment, along with a fine.

During the last week (November 24-29), a total of 320 drunken driving cases were disposed of in the courts. The courts imposed fines on 264 persons. Another 35 offenders were asked to pay fines and do social service. The remaining 21 offenders were jailed and fined.

