A cholesterol regulator can help treat depression, anxiety: Scientists

New York, Oct 4 Scientists on Friday revealed that a cholesterol regulator can become a surprising player in mental health research, helping treat depression and anxiety.

Called LXRβ, the nuclear receptor is known for its role in cholesterol metabolism and inflammation. It is now emerging as a crucial player in neuroscience and psychiatry.

In a review, published in the journal Brain Medicine, researchers Dr Xiaoyu Song and Professor Jan-Ake Gustafsson from the University of Houston and Karolinska Institutet (Sweden) shed light on the therapeutic potential of liver X receptor beta (LXRβ) in treating depression and anxiety.

This comprehensive analysis marks a significant step forward in understanding the molecular underpinnings of mental health disorders and potentially revolutionizing their treatment.

"Our analysis reveals that the receptor plays a pivotal role in preventing central nervous system disease in experimental rodent models," said Dr Song. If these observations translate to humans, it could emerge as a novel therapeutic target for treating neuropsychiatric disorders, particularly depression and anxiety.

According to the findings, the receptor’s deficiency in female mice leads to anxiety-like behaviour and impaired behavioural responses.

The activation of the regulator in the amygdala exerts anxiolytic effects by rebalancing excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission, it added.

Its signalling also regulates neurogenesis and enhances cognitive function, which may have implications for treating depression.

The review also explores its role in autism spectrum disorder (ASD), suggesting potential connections between cholesterol metabolism, brain development, and ASD symptoms.

Professor Gustafsson said the connection between the receptor, traditionally associated with metabolic functions, and complex psychiatric disorders like depression and anxiety, underscores the interconnectedness of biological systems.

It challenges us to think more holistically about mental health and its underlying molecular mechanisms, the professor added.

While the findings are promising, the authors caution that additional basic research and clinical trials are necessary to determine whether novel drugs targeting the receptor can be effectively utilised in treating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases.

