A quarter of our school-going children are sleep-deprived: VK Paul

New Delhi, June 2 A quarter of our school children are deprived of proper sleep, increasing their risk of mental and physical health issues, said Dr. (Prof.) V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, while releasing a study on sleep deficit in the national capital on Monday.

The study, led by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), under the Ministry of Health and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, focussed on the prevalence of sleep deprivation and how it affects cognitive functions among school-going adolescents, aged 12-18 years.

“Sleep is important for brain function, strong immunity, optimum performance, and memory. It's a fundamental biological need,” said Paul, calling for seven-eight hours of good quality sleep.

“Sleep deprivation among school children's impact on cognitive health is an issue gaining urgency in today’s academic environment,” he added.

He also noted popular distractions today, particularly the role of screen time as a significant barrier to sleep.

Paul stressed the “need to promote positive sleep for the kids to be smarter and intelligent, competent as well as skilled”.

The expert urged health professionals and policy enablers to work together to improve the sleep status of children and the youth in the country.

Meanwhile, the study findings showed that 22.5 per cent of adolescents are sleep-deprived, reflecting a significant concern for mental and physical health.

While 60 per cent of participants showed depressive symptoms, another 65.7 per cent of adolescents demonstrated mild to moderate cognitive impairment.

The study showed that in addition to screen time, school routines, and family habits also influence sleep quality and contribute to daytime dysfunction.

“The findings from the study highlight a concerning pattern: many adolescents are not getting adequate sleep, which is closely associated with poor concentration, emotional dysregulation, and reduced academic output,” said Dr. Latika Bhalla, Senior Consultant Adolescent Paediatrician,Institute of Child Health, at the Hospital.

The study emphasised the urgent need for schools, families, and policymakers to recognise sleep health as essential to adolescent development. It also highlights the urgent need for mental health interventions, among children and adolescents.

