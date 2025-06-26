Acidity or Heart Attack? These Misleading Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Heart attack cases have increased significantly in India in the last few years. Between 2020-2023, almost 50 percent of heart attack cases in India were reported in people under the age of 40. Nowadays, people in the age group of 25 to 30 are also getting heart attacks. Cardiologist Dr. Rajneesh Kapoor says that lifestyle plays a major role in the increase in heart attack cases.

Acidity: The doctor told NBT that many patients come with stomach pain or gas problems. But when they are checked up, they see symptoms of a heart attack. If someone is suffering from acidity, it can be costly to ignore it by mistaking it for acidity. The doctor said that if treatment is not received in the initial hours of a heart attack, the heart muscle can be damaged. Many people do not understand the symptoms and avoid seeking treatment.

Technology increases stress: Many people use smartwatches these days. They check their heart rate several times a day. Young people check their heart rate 20 times a day. This increases their anxiety and mental stress worsens heart health.

Lifestyle is a big reason: Young people these days are living under a lot of stress. Unhealthy food, cigarettes, junk food, less physical activity, sitting for long hours, competitive tension and less sleep have a bad effect on the heart.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Bima Yojana: Ration Card Issues Deny Married Women Maternity Benefits

Improper use of gym and supplements: The doctor said that young people are taking supplements in the gym to get quick results, which affect the kidneys and heart. In such a situation, young people should focus on taking natural protein.