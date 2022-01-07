Actor Nithiin's wife tests positive, celebrates b'day in isloation

Hyderabad, Jan 7 Actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri has tested positive for Covid-19 and she celebrated her birthday in self-isolation at home.

Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon. The award-winning actor, last seen in Venky Atturi's romantic comedy 'Rang De' with Keerthi Suresh, cut the birthday cake on his wife's behalf, as she watched her from a distance.

He also posted a video on his social media profiles and wrote: "COVID has barriers … But LOVE has no BARRIERS ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE LIFE 1st time 'nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu'." The bit in Telugu can be translated as, "For the first time I want you to be negative." Nithiin and Shalini got married in July 2020.

Tollywood, incidentally, has been seeing a rise in the number of celebrities testing positive for Covid-19. They include well-known stars Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj and Manchu Lakshmi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor