Adulterated toddy claims five lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 9 The death toll in the adulterated toddy tragedy in Hyderabad rose to five on Wednesday, while more than 30 affected persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Five of the affected persons succumbed while undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Sita Ram (47), a native of Wanaparthy district who was residing in Hydernagar, died at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday morning.

A woman died at a private hospital. Relatives of Swarupa were preparing to perform her last rites, but police intervened to shift the body to

Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy. She was identified as Swarupa (65).

Two other victims were identified as Bojjayya, Narayana and Mounika.

The death toll is likely to go up as the condition of some of the affected was critical.

Officials said 31 people were undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 20 were admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

Details of some of the affected persons undergoing treatment at private hospitals were still not known.

These people are believed to have consumed toddy at various shops in Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Sunday and Tuesday. They developed symptoms like low blood sugar, dizziness and diarrhoea. They were initially treated at private hospitals.

As the police and the Prohibition and Excise Department received the information, 12 persons were shifted to NIMS on Tuesday, and the number rose to 31 on Wednesday.

The Prohibition and Excise Department launched an investigation into the tragedy. It booked five cases against toddy shops in Hyderanagar, Shamshiguda and KPHB Colony. They sealed the shops and seized 674 litres of toddy. The officials collected toddy samples and sent them to the lab for chemical analysis.

Police have arrested five persons running the toddy shops.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited NIMS Hospital on Wednesday and called on the affected persons. He spoke to doctors about their condition and directed them to provide the best treatment to the affected.

He later told media persons that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible for adulteration so that such incidents do not recur.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender also visited NIMS Hospital and called on the affected. He demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident. He said the government should control toddy shops.

Stating that the victims belonged to poor families, he demanded Rs 1 crore ex gratia each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The former minister alleged that the government is encouraging liquor sales for revenue through excise.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor