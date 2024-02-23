Advanced fertility treatments must reach poor: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad, Feb 23 Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called for making sure advanced fertility treatments reach the poorest of the poor.

She also underlined the need for innovations to make the treatment for reproductive health and fertility affordable for everyone.

In her remarks after inaugurating the international conference on reproductive health and 34th annual meeting of the Indian Society for the Study of Reproduction and Fertility (ISSRF) 2024 here, she said: "My appeal is whatever may be the innovation and result, it should reach the common public and the poorest of the poor, especially in the rural areas."

She noted that some of the reproductive techniques are beneficial and affordable by the urban and highly educated people.

"A couple from the village must be able to avail these innovative procedures, so that infertility is erased in a very subtle and happier manner," she said.

The Governor, a gynaecologist herself, said: "Fertility problems are bound with emotions of the family, and have to be dealt with subtlety."

Emphasising the importance of integration, she lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integration of Ayush and allopathy.

"Integrating both these medicines will give fruitful results, like yoga, which has resulted in more incidents of normal deliveries these days."

The Governor also lauded the efforts of Chief of Cardiothoracic Centre, AIIMS, Prof. Balram Bhargava, for his meticulous efforts in leading the development of Covid vaccine in India.

She said his medical insights and directives, helped India, overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, and develop the vaccine indigenously. "He guided the administrators like us, and saved many lives. Because of his continuous efforts and propagating the protocol, countless lives have been saved."

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Roya Rozati, Organising Secretary of ISSRF 2024 for organising the conference on an important theme.

She also said that while doctors prescribe a healthy lifestyle, they seldom get time to take care of their own well-being. She urged doctors to take care of themselves, as being mentally and physically fit will help them treat patients better.

Dr Rozati, who is Medical & Research Director at MHRI, said that "scientific papers, orations, protocols and deliberations on research during the 3-day conference will help advance the treatment of fertility medicine".

Leading scientists, academicians and delegates from different parts of the country are participating in the conference.

Earlier, the Governor released the ISSRF 2024 Souvenir, and presented lifetime achievement awards to Prof. G.P. Talwar, Prof Bhargava, former Senior Deputy Director General, Dr. Prof. (Col) Pankaj Talwar, and Dr. Nandita Palshetkar for their contributions to the field of reproductive medicine.

ISSRF President Prof. N.K. Lohiya, ISSRF Secretary Prof. (Dr.) R. S. Sharma, Dr. Shantha Kumari, Honorary Treasurer FIGO, Dr. Kaiser Jamil, and others were also present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor