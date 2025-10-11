Affordable, accessible and quality healthcare key for self-reliant India: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 11 Affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare both for body and mind is crucial for a self-reliant India, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Singh said this while virtually inaugurating the 10th Annual "Cell and Gene Therapy" Symposium at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, organised by the Centre for Stem Cell Research (CSCR), supported by the Department of Biotechnology.

“Affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare, whether physical or mental, is essential for building a self-reliant India,” he said.

Singh lauded the landmark achievement of CSCR, which recently completed India’s first-in-human gene therapy trial for Hemophilia A.

The inherited bleeding disorder, caused by the deficiency of clotting Factor VIII, has long required costly lifelong treatment.

CSCR’s approach, using lentiviral vectors instead of the commonly used AAV, expanded patient eligibility and showed sustained Factor VIII expression with no bleeding episodes.

“This is not just a scientific milestone -- it is a transformative step toward affordable, accessible gene therapy for India and other low- and middle-income countries,” the MoS said.

These “exemplify how our institutions are driving innovation to meet the aspirations of India@2047,” he added.

The Minister noted that CSCR, a translational unit of in Stem, Bengaluru, under DBT, is preparing for the next phase of clinical development.

“Several technologies for hemoglobinopathies are being transferred to commercial partners, and CSCR is building a GMP-compliant haplobank of iPSCs as part of the Global Alliance for iPSC Therapies,” he added.

The Union Minister also inaugurated a new 42-bed medium-cost private ward in the Department of Psychiatry.

The medium-cost facility has been designed to serve patients across socioeconomic groups.

“The Department of Psychiatry already runs three key wards -- the fully subsidised Annexe Ward, the partly subsidised low-cost private ward, and the private ward whose revenues sustain the others. But many of the private ward rooms, built in the 1950s, are now structurally outdated. This new ward responds to that need, adding 42 beds that meet modern safety standards and provide the highest quality of psychiatric care,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the ward balances affordability with excellence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor