Afghanistan reports spike in measles cases in 2024

Kabul, Nov 5 Measles cases are surging in Afghanistan, with nearly 6,000 positive cases in 2024, according to the latest data from the country's Ministry of Public Health.

"Out of 10,000 suspected measles cases in 2024, nearly 6,000 cases have tested positive, showing an increase compared to 2023," local media quoted the ministry's spokesperson, Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, as saying on Monday.

The ministry planned to launch a measles vaccination campaign across the country to prevent disease outbreaks, said Amarkhil.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media outlet TOLOnews.

Measles is an extremely infectious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when infected people breathe, cough or sneeze. An individual infected with measles can infect nine out of 10 unvaccinated individuals with whom they come in close contact.

