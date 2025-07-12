Africa records over 4,200 cholera, mpox deaths in 2025

Addis Ababa, July 12 Africa has recorded more than 4,200 deaths due to ongoing cholera and mpox outbreaks in different parts of the continent in 2025, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.

During an online media briefing, Yap Boum II, Deputy Incident Manager for mpox at the Africa CDC, said cholera and mpox constitute the top disease outbreaks so far in 2025, causing 4,275 deaths since the start of this year.

Data from the African Union's specialised healthcare agency showed that since the start of this year, some 21 African countries have recorded 176,136 suspected cholera cases, and 3,697 related deaths.

Inadequate clean and safe water was identified as the primary driver of recurring cholera outbreaks in Africa, which is further exacerbated by strained health systems as the continent grapples with a number of disease outbreaks and public health emergencies.

According to the Africa CDC, some 23 African countries have also recorded 79,024 mpox cases and 578 related deaths since the start of 2025.

In August last year, the Africa CDC declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency of continental security. Shortly afterward, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is a global public health threat and indicates inequity and lack of social and economic development. Access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Most people with cholera have mild or moderate diarrhoea and can be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS). However, the disease can progress rapidly, so starting treatment quickly is vital to save lives. Patients with severe disease need intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics.

Cholera has been known for many centuries. The first pandemic, or global epidemic, was recorded in the 19th century. Since then, six pandemics have killed millions of people worldwide. The current (seventh) pandemic started in south Asia in 1961 and continues to affect populations globally.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. The virus can spread from animals to humans and also from human to human, primarily through close contact.

