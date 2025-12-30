Ahmedabad Civil Medical College’s kidney institute sets national record with 500 transplants in 2025

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC-ITS) at Ahmedabad Civil Medical College has created history by completing 500 kidney transplants in a single year, setting a new national benchmark in the public healthcare sector.

With this achievement in 2025, IKDRC-ITS has emerged as the only public sector hospital in India to perform 500 kidney transplants in one year, reinforcing its position as the country’s leading government-run kidney transplant centre.

Operating under the guidance of the Gujarat government’s Health Department, the institute has become a beacon of hope for economically weaker patients while also staying at the forefront of advanced medical technology. The milestone has earned IKDRC the top rank among public hospitals in India in the field of kidney transplantation.

According to official data, the institute had completed around 400 transplants till November 2024. In 2025 alone, the number touched 400 by October 7 and rose to 500 by the end of the year—an unprecedented record in public healthcare. Of the 500 transplant recipients, 367 were men, and 133 were women.

Significantly, the institute’s services extended beyond Gujarat, with 330 patients from the state and 170 from other parts of the country benefitting from the facility. IKDRC also marked major progress in specialised and technology-driven transplants.

The 2025 tally includes 157 cadaver transplants, 90 swap transplants, 49 paediatric transplants, and 43 robotic kidney transplants. These complex procedures were successfully carried out through a combination of modern techniques and the expertise of highly skilled medical teams.

The institute has played a crucial role in providing affordable healthcare to vulnerable sections of society.

As many as 318 transplants were performed under the PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat) scheme. Additionally, transplants were conducted under the School Health Programme (29), for SC beneficiaries (24), ST beneficiaries (7), CAPF personnel (4), and CGHS beneficiaries (5), ensuring equitable access to life-saving treatment.

A key factor behind IKDRC’s success is its round-the-clock service model. The institute remains operational 24×7 throughout the year, including during major festivals such as Diwali.

With sustained support and guidance from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Gujarat government’s Health Department, the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre has today established itself as one of India’s premier public hospitals—setting an outstanding example of excellence in healthcare and humanitarian service.

