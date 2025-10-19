Ahmedabad doctors launch helpline to protect people's health ahead of Diwali

Ahmedabad, Oct 19 The Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Family Physicians Association (AFPA) has unveiled a special initiative to safeguard the health of city residents, officials said on Sunday.

The 'Doctor on Call' Diwali Medical helpline has been launched to provide round-the-clock medical guidance and immediate treatment support to citizens during the festive period.

The helpline will be operational 24/7 from October 19 to October 26, ensuring continuous access to professional medical advice throughout the week-long celebrations.

The helpline is designed to assist residents with any health-related emergencies, first aid queries, or urgent medical guidance during Diwali, when accidents or health issues often spike due to fireworks, sweets and seasonal festivities.

According to the AMA, this initiative reflects the commitment of doctors to the welfare of the community, aiming to ensure that no one is left without timely medical support amid the celebrations.

Citizens seeking assistance can find all necessary contact information and details about the participating doctors on the official AMA website: www.ahmedabadmedicalassociation.com.

AMA and AFPA member doctors will volunteer their time, providing guidance over the phone.

The service is open to all residents of Ahmedabad, making professional medical advice accessible to anyone in need during the festival.

This initiative joins other pre-Diwali safety measures in the city.

During festivals like Diwali, a range of medical emergencies tends to spike due to the unique hazards of the celebrations.

Burn injuries from fireworks and crackers are among the most common, often affecting hands, face, and eyes, sometimes leading to permanent scars or vision loss.

Respiratory issues escalate, especially among children, the elderly, and those with asthma or chronic lung conditions, due to smoke, dust and firecracker fumes.

Cardiac events and blood pressure spikes are reported as stress, excitement, and indulgence in rich foods take a toll on vulnerable individuals.

Accidental falls and fractures increase as streets and homes get crowded, while food-related illnesses like indigestion or food poisoning arise from festive feasts and sweets.

