AI essential in diagnostics, drug discovery, judicious use can boost healthcare: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 12 While Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an essential tool in diagnostics and drug discovery, the technology’s judicious use can be a boon for healthcare and pharma sectors, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology on Friday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Pharma & Life Sciences Summit 2025, Singh also underscored the government’s strong collaboration with the private sector in emerging biotechnology and gene therapy projects.

The Minister said that the biggest transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been that the government reaches out to the industry with equal enthusiasm, reflecting a true whole-of-government, whole-of-industry approach.

"AI is no longer a choice but an essential tool in diagnostics, drug discovery, and healthcare delivery,” Singh said, stressing that its use has to be human-centric.

“The real challenge is how effectively we integrate AI in a hybrid model that balances technology with human empathy,” he added.

Citing examples from healthcare innovation, he said “AI-based diagnostic models are now reducing time for culture testing from days to minutes, and telemedicine projects driven by AI are extending medical services to remote villages in local dialects, significantly improving patient confidence and outcomes”.

Singh also highlighted India’s growing scientific and industrial capabilities.

He noted that the government is actively partnering with the private sector in frontier areas such as gene therapy, biotechnology, and vaccine development.

Singh mentioned that several Department of Biotechnology (DBT) initiatives now operate in collaboration with leading private firms to develop indigenous solutions in areas like synthetic antibiotics, DNA and HPV vaccines, and bio-manufacturing.

Singh also lauded India’s transition from being an importer of curative healthcare to an exporter of preventive healthcare, citing the country’s growing global footprint in vaccines, biosimilars, and affordable medical devices.

“We are now producing high-quality, cost-effective health technologies that are finding markets across the world,” he added.

