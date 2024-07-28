'AI will be of more value to us than we imagined': Anand Mahindra

New Delhi, July 28 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said "Artificial intelligence (AI) will be of more value to us than we imagined".

He said this citing a research that showed AI can detect breast cancer five years before it develops.

"If this is accurate, then AI is going to be of significantly more value to us than we imagined and much earlier than we had imagined...," said Anand Mahindra in a post on X.com.

Several studies show the potential of AI in the early detection of cancers. Advanced technology is also paving the way for the development of new drugs to predict the treatment outcome and prognosis.

Recently, a team of researchers from Duke University in the US developed a new, interpretable artificial intelligence (AI) model to predict 5-year breast cancer risk from mammograms.

Another study, published in the journal Radiology, showed AI algorithms outperformed the standard clinical risk model for predicting the five-year risk for breast cancer.

Biopsy, histological examinations under microscopes, and imaging tests such as MRI, CT, and PET scans are traditional approaches to diagnosing cancer. While the interpretation of these tests is likely to vary among professionals, AI systems, especially those using deep learning techniques, can analyse medical images with staggering accuracy.

It can also detect minute anomalies often missed by the human eye, reducing false negatives. It can also aid in early detection which can boost treatment outcomes.

It can also boost the growth of personalised medicine.

Vineet Nakra, a radiation oncologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS that AI is helping pathologists diagnose cancer much faster and paving the way for doctors to make personalised and patient-centric cancer care.

