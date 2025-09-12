AIIMS Delhi installs da Vinci Surgical robot to boost training in robotic surgery

New Delhi, Sep 12 AIIMS New Delhi has installed the da Vinci Surgical robot by US-based Intuitive to equip surgeons and care teams with the skills and technology training in robotic-assisted surgery.

This is the first da Vinci RAS training facility in a government medical college in India.

It comes as AIIMS, last year, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intuitive to establish an innovative new training centre for robotic-assisted surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The installation of the da Vinci RAS at the SET facility in AIIMS Delhi will equip surgeons with the skills and technology training necessary to perform robotic-assisted surgery across core specialities, including urology, gynaecology, general surgery, and more.

The collaboration is expected to play a key role in advancing the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in India by offering high-quality training in a government medical setup.

“With this training centre, AIIMS Delhi is reinforcing its leadership in advancing surgical education and innovation. The demand for precision-driven technologies like robotic-assisted surgery is growing in India.

For resident surgeons, access to advanced surgical training can often be limited compared to practicing surgeons.

Robotic-assisted surgery, supported by Intuitive’s education ecosystem, helps bridge this gap by equipping academic institutions with structured training and digital platforms.

“The training facility at AIIMS Delhi represents a significant milestone in strengthening India’s surgical robotics ecosystem. By collaborating with a premier academic institute like AIIMS Delhi, we are enabling access for surgeons and residents to train on the da Vinci platform and ecosystem,” said Rohitt Mahajan, Vice President and General Manager, Intuitive India.

The new facility is designed to provide surgeons with a step-by-step learning pathway. Trainees will progress from assisting during procedures to gaining supervised, hands-on experience in the operating room. Their learning will be further supported by structured training protocols and a systematic process developed by AIIMS, ensuring consistency, quality, and safety in skill development.

