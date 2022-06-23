AIIMS Director Guleria gets another three-month extension

New Delhi, June 23 The tenure of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Director, Dr Randeep Guleria was extended by three months on Thursday, an official statement said.

"The President, AIIMS is pleased to further extend his (Guleria) tenure as AIIMS Director w.e.f 25/06/2022 by three months or the time, a new Director is appointed whichever is earlier," an AIIMS statement said.

Other terms and conditions of his appointment would be in accordance with the rules of the institute, it said. Dr Guleria's tenure was extended earlier also for three months on March 25 this year.

According to a source, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which is headed by the Prime Minister, has asked Union Health Ministry for more names for consideration for the post AIIMS Director.

