AIIMS Jammu launches centre for advanced genomics, precision medicine to boost cancer care

Jammu, April 28 The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu on Monday launched the Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine to boost affordable, precision-driven cancer care with advanced Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology.

The Centre, developed in collaboration with oncology company 4baseCare, is equipped with the Illumina NextSeq 2000 sequencing machine, offering comprehensive genomic profiling for cancer patients.

The powerful technology enables clinicians to design highly personalised, targeted treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique molecular profile. AIIMS Jammu announced its collaboration with 4baseCare in January.

“For every patient we treat, we are treating a mother, a father, a sister, or a brother. This partnership is our promise to every family who walks through our doors that we will do everything in our power to bring them the care they deserve,” Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu.

“

Traditionally, access to such advanced genomic testing has been prohibitively expensive for many patients. However, with this initiative, high-quality NGS-based tests will now be made available at affordable costs, paving the way for greater inclusivity in precision oncology across India.

Further solidifying its role as a national referral hub, the Centre will accept samples from patients and healthcare providers across the country, ensuring that cutting-edge molecular diagnostics are accessible, regardless of geographical barriers.

The Centre will focus on targeted, biomarker-driven therapies, enabling personalised treatment plans to improve outcomes and quality of life of cancer patients.

Using genomics the facility also aims to tackle rare diseases. And to boost healthier pregnancies, the centre will integrate cutting-edge genetic technologies such as Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS), and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor