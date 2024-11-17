Air pollution spikes inflammation in patients with heart disease: Study

New Delhi, Nov 17 Patients with heart disease, specifically those with heart failure, are especially vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution and poor air quality and can take steps to protect themselves, a new study has said.

Results from the Intermountain Health study, presented at the American Heart Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions international conference in Chicago, found that two inflammatory markers — CCL27 (C-C motif chemokine ligand 27) and IL-18 (interleukin 18) — were elevated in heart failure patients who were exposed to poor air quality, but did not change in those without heart disease.

While previous research has shown that people with some chronic health conditions, like heart failure, coronary disease, asthma, and COPD, struggle during spikes in air pollution, the new study demonstrates that cardiac inflammation levels specifically rise in people with heart disease during periods of poor air quality.

“These biomarkers rose in response to air pollution in people who already had heart disease, but not in patients who were heart disease free, showing that heart failure patients are not as able to adapt to changes in the environment,” said Benjamin Horne, principal investigator of the study and professor of research at Intermountain Health.

Researchers specifically looked at blood tests for 115 different proteins that are signs of increased inflammation in the body.

These spikes were caused by either wildfire smoke in the summer, or during a winter inversion, where air pollution is trapped when warm air holds pollution closer to the ground.

Researchers found that two inflammatory markers — CCL27 and IL-18 — were elevated in heart failure patients, but did not change in those without heart disease, indicating that such air pollution events put more strain on the bodies of patients who already have heart problems.

These findings “give us some information about mechanisms in people with heart failure who are having inflammation and suggest they’re not as capable in responding to acute inflammation as people who are healthy,” said Dr Horne.

Heart failure patients need to take extra precautions during times when air pollution is high.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor