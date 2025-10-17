Ajwain Tea Benefits: Why You Should Start Your Day with Carom Seed Tea This Winter

It's important to change your eating habits when the weather changes. Instead of drinking tea after waking up in the morning, it will be more beneficial to drink carom seed tea. This will provide many benefits to the body because carom seed tea contains antioxidants, fiber, potassium, and vitamins. Let's learn about the benefits of carom seed tea...

Benefits of drinking Ajwain tea

Gas problem: Many people always have gas problem. Such people should consume carom tea every morning after waking up. Carom contains many nutrients, which strengthen the digestive system and remove many stomach problems.

Weight loss: Nowadays, many people are frustrated by their increased weight. Such people should also drink ova tea instead of milk tea in the morning. Drinking ova tea on an empty stomach in the morning reduces the fat accumulated in the body rapidly. Drinking ova tea boosts the body's metabolism and helps in weight loss.

Reduces stress: In today's fast-paced life, people are stressed for various reasons. In such a situation, drinking ova regularly gives energy to the body and removes fatigue.

Beneficial in asthma: People suffering from diseases like asthma should drink ova tea. Ova is hot, so it works as a medicine for asthma patients. Drinking ova tea on an empty stomach in the morning helps asthma patients.

Beneficial in menstruation: If you drink ova tea regularly, it is beneficial for your overall health. This tea helps women reduce the pain they experience during menstruation.

Cold and cough will go away: Now we are starting to feel some cold. Therefore, cold, cough, and phlegm are common problems these days. In such a situation, consuming ovaya tea in winter is very beneficial for you.

How to make Ajwain tea?

To make Ajwain tea, boil 2 cups of water in a pot. Add half a teaspoon of ovaya to it and let it boil on low heat. After that, pour this water into a cup and add some lemon juice and a little honey to it. Your ovaya tea is ready.