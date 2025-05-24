Allahabad HC slams deplorable state of Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital, orders urgent action against corruption

New Delhi, May 24 In a scathing indictment of the state of public healthcare in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Saturday came down heavily on the condition of Swarup Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, calling it a “mortuary” instead of a hospital.

The bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Arvind Kumar Gupta, issued a series of stringent orders to both medical and administrative authorities in Prayagraj.

The court expressed outrage over the unhygienic, dysfunctional and corrupt state of affairs at SRN, Colvin, and Dufferin hospitals. Justice Agarwal directed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure that all three hospitals were thoroughly cleaned and restored to proper working condition within 48 hours. He also instructed the hospital staff and administration to fully cooperate in the clean-up drive.

Taking note of severe allegations regarding absentee doctors, poor infrastructure, and illegal private practice, the court ordered raids on the residences of all doctors and professors associated with SRN. “Form a team of two to three honest officers and raid the homes of doctors. Take strict action and file FIRs against those involved in unauthorised private practice,” the court instructed.

In a pointed rebuke to the SRN hospital administration, the Single In-Charge (SIC) and Deputy SIC were questioned about alleged bribery in the operation of private ambulances. “Are these ambulances running through corruption? If you don’t fix this, I’ll send you to Naini jail in this 45-degree heat,” the judge warned.

The amicus curiae’s report, which revealed shocking details of negligence and malpractice, played a pivotal role in the court's severe stance.

It was noted that basic amenities like water, fans, and air-conditioning were missing in the hospital, while doctors were frequently absent. Brokers from private diagnostic centres were seen roaming within hospital premises, allegedly luring patients away for profit.

The court further criticised the local administration, municipal authorities, and elected representatives of Prayagraj for failing to uphold their duties, especially in the run-up to Maha Kumbh 2025, during which over 66 crore devotees are expected.

“Had a major accident occurred, the consequences would have been catastrophic,” said the court.

The High Court directed the Municipal Commissioner to initiate an investigation into the private medical shops operating outside the SRN hospital. It also made the presence of the hospital superintendent, deputy SIC, and chief medical officer mandatory for the next hearing scheduled on May 29.

Justice Agarwal concluded with a strong message: “If things don’t improve, why not shut down SRN Hospital altogether?”

