Alone During a Heart Attack? Here’s How You Can Save Yourself, Says Doctor

Heart Attack which was consider a rare disease is one of the common cause of death nowadays. As per the information provided by WHO in 2019 about 1.79 crore people died and the cause of death of 85% of these people is heart attack or stroke. The situation is such that millions of people around the world are risk of having heart attack.

Heart Attack can happen suddenly at any moment at any point of time, without giving any warning. This clearly means that ever moment is crucial. It is your luck if you have people around you, but what if you are alone? Dr. Jeremy London, a heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, has given some easy tips, which can save your life during a heart attack.

If you feel any symptoms of heart attack, do not wait, call emergency help immediately. Tell them your symptoms and give information about your condition. If possible, stay on the call until help arrives because delaying may worsen the condition or reduce your chances of survival.

Prepare your home for help: While you are waiting for help to arrive, keep your home ready so that emergency helpers can reach quickly. If it is night time, turn on the lights of your veranda so that they can easily find your house. Leave your front door open beforehand so they can still get in if you're too weak to open it later.

Sit or lie down comfortably: After this, sit or lie down comfortably to save your energy. Lying on a bed or sofa with your legs slightly elevated can make breathing easier and improve blood flow. If lying down is difficult, sit quietly in a chair and avoid moving too much. Staying still reduces the risk of fainting or falling.

Call your family: After calling emergency help, call a family member or friend. Tell them what has happened and that an ambulance is coming. They can meet you at the hospital, give doctors information about your health and help you if needed.