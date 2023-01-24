Apple health VP in India next month, to share how healthtech is empowering millions

New Delhi, Jan 24 Indian-origin Dr Sumbul Desai, Vice President of Health at Apple, will be in India next month to share her thoughts on how healthtech is transforming the healthcare sector globally.

Desai, who recently served as Vice Chair of Strategy and Innovation in the Department of Medicine at Stanford Medicine in the US, will participate in a fireside chat with Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, at the flagshi‘ 'BioAsia 2023' event in Hyderabad on February 25.

BioAsia is an annual international event focused on life sciences, biotechnology, pharma, medtech and healthtech sectors.

Hosted by the Telangana govern‘ent, 'BioAsi' 2023' is the 20th edition of the event scheduled for February 24-26.

At Apple, Desai, oversees health initiatives including clinical product development, innovative clinical partnerships and medical research.

She also leads the regulatory and quality teams at the tech giant.

Apple is currently working with the best in the medical field, including Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the American Heart Association, Brigham'and Women's Hospital and Johns Hopkins University, to conduct landmark health studies and advance discovery with the ResearchKit and CareKit platforms.

The company recently launched its ECG, Irregular Heart Rhythm, Heari'g and Women's Health features to continue its work in health.

Apple also recently worked with the CDC to launch the Apple COVID-19 app and website, to provide up-to-date resources and guidance to people across the US.

