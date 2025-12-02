Are You Eating Dry Fruits the Right Way? Know Ideal Portion Size and Benefits for All Ages

Dried fruits are filled with, iron, potassium, calcium, B vitamins and antioxidants. Including dried fruits in your daily diet is considered very beneficial to keep your health good and strong. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews, raisins, all these dry fruits provide instant energy, good fats to the body. Dried fruits, which are rich in healthy fats, proteins, fiber and energy, contain some essential vitamins and minerals in large quantities, which is why they are called 'superfoods'. These dry fruits not only nourish the body, but also increase immunity, make the brain very sharp, keep the skin and hair healthy and provide heat to the body from within.

In winter, we often eat dried fruits in larger quantities, because they warm the body from within. But the most important question is, how much dried fruits should be eaten in a day, which is best for health and our body gets its full benefits. Often, if you eat too much dry fruits, there is a fear of weight gain, while if you eat less, the body does not get their full benefits. Therefore, it is necessary to know the right amount of dry fruits to eat throughout the day for good health. In this regard, celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal gives special tips so that you can stay healthy, fit and energetic by keeping the perfect amount of dry fruits in your diet.

The right amount and method of eating dry fruits...

Celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal says that each dry fruit, almonds, walnuts, cashews, raisins or figs, should be included in your daily diet for their different taste and different nutritional properties. But one special rule for eating dry fruits, as given by celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal, is that, "It is good to eat as many dry fruits as you can fit in a handful for the day. Then you eat cashews, eat pistachios, eat almonds or walnuts." But eating just a handful of dry fruits throughout the day can be beneficial for health.

Should dry fruits be soaked and eaten even in winter?

Nutritionist Suman Agarwal says, 'India is a hot country and dry fruits are also a bit hot. If we soak these dry fruits in water to cool them down and create heat in the stomach, they become easy to digest, which means they can be digested quickly.'

Why should people of all ages eat dry fruits?

According to a report published in BioMed Central, dry fruits and nuts are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, healthy fats, etc. Eating the right amount of dry fruits every day can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Health benefits of eating dry fruits...

A study published in Nuffoodsspectrum.in has shown that eating dry fruits prevents 'cognitive decline' (a gradual decline in mental or brain health). The healthy fats, protein and minerals such as magnesium and iron present in dry fruits help in the growth of children and their brain development as well as skin and muscle development, so children must eat dry fruits regularly. However, with increasing age, problems such as loss of muscle and bone strength and deficiency of micro-nutrients start occurring. Dry fruits fill these deficiencies, so it is necessary to eat them.