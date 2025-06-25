Are You Ignoring These 6 Signs on Your Face? They May Point to Serious Health Issues

It is very common to see someone's face predicting their mood. Not only that, but we can also guess someone's mood by looking at their face. Along with this, subtle changes in the face also give various clues about our health. We often ignore the small and big changes in our face as the result of a wrong skincare routine or seasonal changes. Often, our skin color changes, dark circles appear under the eyes, and many other changes appear under the eyes, but many people ignore these changes and waste time.

From dark circles to chapped lips, these changes can also be signs of nutritional deficiencies or other health problems in your body. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi has shared more information about this in his Instagram video. In this video, he has talked about six things that appear on the face that indicate our digestion, nutrition, hormones, and overall health. Let's see what these six changes on our face are exactly.

According to doctors, if you can recognize these signs on your face, you can take care of your health in time and avoid serious health problems by taking proper care.

1. Dark Circles: - Dark circles under the eyes are not only a sign of lack of sleep, but can also be a sign of iron deficiency (anemia) in the body.

2. Puffy Eyes: - Constantly swollen eyes can be a major symptom of liver or kidney problems. There is also a possibility of excess salt in the body or water retention.

3. Dry Skin: - Dry skin is caused by a lack of omega-3 fatty acids or dehydration. It can also be a sign of thyroid imbalance.

4. Chapped Lips: - Constant chapped lips indicate a deficiency of micronutrients like Vitamin 'B', 'Zinc' in the body.

5. Acne and Inflammation: - Frequent acne on the face can be a sign of digestive problems, hormonal imbalance or eating too much sugar and processed foods.

Also Read: Jyeshtha Amavasya 2025: Why Amavasya Is Not Just a Dark Night but a Spiritual Light

6. Bloodshot Eyes: - Constantly reddening of the eyes can be related to problems like liver stress, alcoholism or eye strain. Therefore, it is very important to consult a doctor if such symptoms are frequent.