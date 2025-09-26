Are You Low on Vitamin B-12? Know Signs and Side Effects

Our body needs many vitamins and minerals to function properly. The most essential vitamin for the body is Vitamin B-12. These vitamins are essential for the production of red blood cells and maintaining good heart health. Vitamin deficiency can make it difficult to walk. Due to unhealthy eating habits, Vitamin B-12 deficiency is increasing day by day in people's bodies.

According to Dr. Bimal Zhanjar, consultant and director of AIIMS, if there is a deficiency of Vitamin B-12 in the body, it affects the body's performance. Problems like fatigue, loss of appetite arise. Apart from this, serious mental and digestive problems can arise. If not treated on time, it can have serious consequences on health.

Gas and indigestion: Vitamin B-12 deficiency affects the digestive process. Due to which the food eaten is not digested properly. The stomach feels fuller after eating.

Loss of appetite: When the body does not get complete nutrition from food, the appetite decreases and there is no desire to eat anything. This is a symptom of vitamin B-12 deficiency.

Swelling in the legs: Vitamin B-12 deficiency causes problems like burning, pain, swelling in the legs. Often there is burning, acidity.

Vomiting: People suffering from vitamin B-12 experience problems like feeling heavy in the stomach, vomiting. If you are also experiencing such problems, be sure to get a blood test done.

What to eat to fulfill vitamin B-12 deficiency?

Vitamin B-12 deficiency is very common among vegetarians. This vitamin is mainly obtained from animal products. You can fill the deficiency of vitamin B-12 by including foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt in your diet. Apart from this, eat fruits like apples, oranges, bananas, kiwi, and consume leafy vegetables like collards, cheese, and spinach.