Armenian PM tests positive for Covid-19

Yerevan, Jan 26 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday again tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Prime Minister's office.

So far, Pashinyan has been in self-isolation and is not showing any symptoms. He will continue working remotely, the office said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in June 2020, he was confirmed to be infected with Covid.

Armenia reported 1,931 new Covid cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 355,662.

