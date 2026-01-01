Army's Central Command promotes maternal wellness, mindful living

Lucknow, Jan 1 As part of an initiative to strengthen maternal care awareness and nurtures future generations with knowledge, confidence and care, the Central Command of the Indian Army organised a hybrid session for all formations on medical guidance and mindful living, an official said on Thursday.

"A hybrid session on 'Project Garbh Sanskar' was conducted at the Shivam Auditorium at the Command Hospital in Lucknow connecting formations across the Army's Central Command and focusing on holistic maternal wellness through medical guidance and mindful living," the official said in a social media message.

During the session, expert talks were delivered by Reema Kumari on diet during pregnancy and Varsha Kumari on diet and mind, providing practical insights to support healthy motherhood and emotional well-being, the official added.

Expectant mothers, spouses and families participated with great enthusiasm, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to informed parenting, compassionate care and a strong support ecosystem for families, the official said.

Earlier, the Army's Central Command extended greetings and best wishes to all citizens on the occasion of New Year 2026.

"May the coming year bring peace, prosperity, strength and new opportunities for every Indian. As we step into the new year, we salute the indomitable spirit of our soldiers, veterans, their families and every citizen whose resilience and unity keep our Nation strong," the Army's Central Command said.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Nation's sovereignty, supporting communities and standing steadfast in service of the motherland. Together, let us continue to move forward with hope, courage and national pride," it added.

The Army has declared 2026 as the 'Year of Networking and Data Centricity'.

"As part of the #DecadeofTransformation, the Indian Army declares 2026 as the 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity'. Driven by indigenisation, defence modernisation and digital integration, this initiative will enhance connectivity, real-time decision-making and combat effectiveness, thereby strengthening resilience and agility for a future-ready force," the Army said in a social media message.

