ASHA sisters are first ray of health in remote villages: LS Speaker

Jaipur, May 19 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded ASHA workers as the strongest pillar of the nation’s health system, asserting that during times of crisis, when many step back, ASHA sisters step forward with unwavering commitment and selfless service.

Speaking at the event organised by Promising Indian Society in collaboration with GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) at the UIT Auditorium, Birla said that if essential health services are reaching India's most remote villages today, much of the credit goes to these frontline health workers.

“They work tirelessly, day and night, for every pregnant woman, newborn, and person in need,” he said.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, Birla highlighted the dedication of ASHA sisters who, despite the risks, went door-to-door identifying the sick, delivering medicines, and connecting people to medical care, even as many were reluctant to step out.

Their contribution, he said, is vital in nurturing a healthier, more self-reliant, and dignified future generation.

Birla described the ASHA workers as embodiments of compassion, self-confidence, and dedication. He noted that the dialogue was more than just a formal gathering; it was a collective resolve that every citizen in the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency should enjoy good health, every expecting mother and child should be safe, and even the most marginalised individuals should live with dignity.

Acknowledging their significant role in the Suposhit Maa Abhiyan, Birla applauded the efforts of ASHA sisters in reaching the most underserved sections of society.

He urged them to identify pregnant women lacking adequate nutrition or medical care, so they can be supported effectively.

Referring to the newly inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra in Kota, Birla mentioned that essential assistive devices will now be delivered to the homes of Divyangjans (persons with disabilities).

He appealed to ASHA workers to help identify such individuals in their areas and inform the MBS Hospital or Lok Sabha office to ensure timely assistance.

