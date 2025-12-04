Assam CM reiterates commitment to public health, assures assistance for all regions

Guwahati, Dec 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery across the state, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

His remarks came in a post on X in which he stressed the administration’s resolve to prioritise the well-being of every citizen.

“We remain firmly committed to ensuring the health of our people in every region and will extend any assistance to ensure their well-being,” the Chief Minister wrote, underscoring ongoing efforts to expand access to quality healthcare services.

Sarma’s statement comes at a time when the state government has been rolling out a series of initiatives aimed at improving medical infrastructure and easing the financial burden on poor and economically vulnerable families.

In recent years, Assam has significantly strengthened its health network through new medical colleges, upgraded district hospitals and enhanced primary health centres.

The government has also launched Mukhya Mantri Lok Seva Arogya Yojana, offering financial assistance for various medical procedures, and introduced special support mechanisms for cancer patients, including a network of cancer care centres across Assam.

Mobile medical units, telemedicine services and emergency response systems have been strengthened to reach remote and flood-prone areas.

The state government also gave emphasis on proper implementation of the centre’s health schemes like Atal Amrit Abhiyan, a state-funded health assurance scheme that provides cashless treatment for critical illnesses to low-income families.

Alongside this, the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has further expanded coverage for hospitalisation and specialised care.

Health officials note that maternal and child health programmes, immunisation drives, nutrition support, and initiatives targeting tuberculosis and vector-borne diseases have also been scaled up, contributing to improved health indicators.

Sarma’s message on X, observers said, reflects the administration’s continued focus on ensuring equitable healthcare, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and building a resilient health ecosystem for the state’s most vulnerable communities.

