Assam to have 24 medical colleges: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 13 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has witnessed "tremendous development in the healthcare sector after the BJP came to power", adding the northeastern state would have a total of 24 medical colleges in the coming times.

Speaking at an event in IIT Guwahati, Chief Minister said that till 2014, there were only six medical colleges in Assam.

"However, since the time of the formation of the BJP-led government, three medical colleges in Diphu, Lakhimpur, and now in Dhubri have been constructed. The government has taken steps for setting up 15 new medical colleges, out of which seven are under various stages of construction. The construction of five another medical colleges will commence in November this year and the work on 3 more medical colleges will be taken up shortly.

"Once construction of all these medical colleges is complete, there would be a total of 24 medical colleges with an annual intake of 2,700 MBBS students along with a proportionate increase in PG seats," he added.

Sarma further said the newly inaugurated Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on Thursday by President Droupadi Murmu has an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats. With 111 faculties in 24 departments, it had a total project cost of Rs 509.02 crore.

The Super Computer 'Param-Kamrupa' inaugurated in IIT Guwahati on Thursday evening will be useful in taking up many challenging problems in healthcare, bio-informatics, quantum computing, big data analysis, advanced weather prediction, disaster prevention, and various aspects of the development of artificial intelligence, the Chief Minister said.

