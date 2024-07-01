ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day

New Delhi, July 1 On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, under the ‘Illness to Wellness’ initiative, recognised the unwavering dedication of doctors in alleviating pain and suffering in society by providing yeoman service.

Acknowledging the tireless work carried out by the doctors throughout the year, ‘Illness to Wellness’ saluted the community of extraordinary men and women who dedicate their lives towards ensuring the health and well-being of citizens without thinking about their own needs and expectations.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said: "Doctors are the backbone of our healthcare system who are there for us in our moments of vulnerability, providing not only medical expertise, but also empathy and comfort. Our relationship with the doctors has grown deeper and stronger with each passing year and it is only because of their unwavering commitment and support that the Illness to Wellness campaign has increasingly achieved its set objectives and goals.

"Their devotion to their patients is steadfast, often sacrificing their own time and comfort to care for them. Over the past few years, we have witnessed the extraordinary lengths to which doctors go to protect and heal people.

"The Covid pandemic underscored the vital role that doctors play in our lives with their bravery, resilience, and infinite dedication which is nothing short of heroic. Today, we honour their continuous pursuit of medical excellence, as well as their enduring compassion for humanity. In addition, we recognise the long hours, the sleepless nights, and the emotional toll that comes with the profession - their sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we are profoundly grateful to them.”

“On this Doctor’s Day, we honour the invaluable contributions of our doctors to Indian society. Their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and compassionate care have been the backbone of our healthcare system. From bustling cities to remote villages, these healthcare frontlines have worked relentlessly to ensure the well-being of our diverse population. Today, we celebrate their remarkable service and profound impact on the health and happiness of our nation," said Deepak Sood, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

Greeting the entire medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Padma Shri awardee Sanjeev Bagai, Paediatrician and Paediatric Nephrologist, Chairman and Managing Director, Nephron Clinic, New Delhi, said: “We are looking at preventing chronic diseases and I think an initiative like Illness To Wellness is a great way to spread awareness. We are looking at wellness as a major core area in which we are not only looking at this generation, but the next generation forward. We are looking at public awareness messages in the areas of personal hygiene, personal health, and vaccination to ensure that preventive measures are taken by the citizens.”

Speaking on the impact of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ initiative, G.C. Khilnani, Chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, said: “I have been associated with ASSOCHAM for almost five years. I am aware of the good work being done by the organisation through the Illness to Wellness initiative. It is playing an extremely important role in spreading awareness about various diseases and the preventive measures that need to be taken.”

To express its gratitude towards the dedication and compassion shown by the medical fraternity, Illness to Wellness organised a programme on June 29 to acknowledge the significant role played by the doctors.

Over 80 doctors attended the event including Padma Bhushan T.S. Kler, Chairman, BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute; Padma Shri Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta, and ex-Director, AIIMS, New Delhi; Padma Bhushan S.K. Sarin, Senior Professor, Department of Hepatology, and Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi; Padma Shri Yash Gulati, Senior Joint Replacement, Sports and Spine Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, New Delhi; Padma Shri Mohsin Wali, Cardiologist and former honorary Physician to the President of India; Rajinder K. Dhamija, Director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), New Delhi, and many more.

