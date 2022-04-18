At 2,183, India's new Covid cases nearly doubles in 24 hrs

New Delhi, April 18 In a span of 24 hours, India's new Covid cases have risen to 2,183 cases on Monday, which is nearly double from 1,150 reported the previous day.

In the same period, a surge in the Covid related deaths was also recorded. A total of 214 patients died taking the death toll to 5,21,965. However, the fresh Covid deaths also include a backlog of 62 deaths from Kerala. India had reported only 4 deaths on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.

The active caseload has also risen to 11,542, which is 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,10,773. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,440 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.21 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise at 0.83 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.

Over 2.43 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.

More than 20.53 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

