Australian research finds genetic diversity of plants, animals in decline globally

Sydney, Jan 30 Australian-led international research published on Thursday showed that genetic diversity in plants and animals has declined over the past three decades.

The research, which was published by the University of Sydney, analysed the genetic diversity of 628 species of animals, plants, and fungi across all terrestrial and most maritime realms between 1985 and 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

The team, which included researchers from China, the United Kingdom, Greece, Spain, Sweden, and Poland, found that two-thirds of the species analysed are declining in genetic diversity. Maintaining genetic diversity is considered crucial for conservation because it allows species to adapt to changing environments by providing a wider range of genetic traits.

Catherine Grueber, lead author of the study from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, said that there is cause for hope, with the research finding that conservation efforts are sustaining, and in some cases increasing genetic diversity.

"There is no getting around the fact that biodiversity is declining at unprecedented rates across the globe, but there are glimmers of hope," Grueber said.

“The action of conservationists is reversing these losses and helping to create genetically diverse populations that can better meet the challenges of the future,” she added.

The loss of genetic diversity was particularly high among birds and mammals. Key drivers identified included land-use changes, disease, natural environmental events (wildfires, floods, river changes, and pre-industrial climate change), and human activities such as harvesting and habitat destruction.

Researchers found that conservation efforts that could improve genetic diversity include controlling pest or feral species, population control where some individuals are removed from populations to improve conditions for those that remain, and introducing new individuals to populations for breeding.

The authors of the new research said they hope their findings will encourage more conservation efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor